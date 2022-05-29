Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Boston Plays Fourth Game In Three Days

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox look to mirror Saturday afternoon’s game against the Orioles on Sunday.

Boston and Baltimore will meet for their fourth game in three days at Fenway Park. The two sides split their doubleheader, with Nathan Eovaldi throwing a complete game in Game 1.

Nick Pivetta takes the mound for the Red Sox in search of his fourth consecutive win. He’ll oppose Bruce Zimmermann, who hasn’t won a game since May 8.

As for the lineups, manager Alex Cora told reporters prior to first pitch that some of his players were “under the weather” and a little “banged up.” As a result, Franchy Cordero will stray from his usual first base position and play left in place of Alex Verdugo. He’ll bat ninth.

Bobby Dalbec, who hit the pinch-hit go-ahead home run for the Red Sox in Game 1 of the doubleheader, will play first base and bat seventh. Christian Vázquez will handle the catching duties for Pivetta.

NESN will air Red Sox versus Orioles in full, with pregame coverage starting at 12:30 p.m. ET with “Red Sox First Pitch,” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET. Postgame coverage immediately will follow the final out.

Remember, if you’re on the go, you can stream the game online at Watch NESN Live and on the NESN app.