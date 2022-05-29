Red Sox Wrap: Orioles’ Third-Inning Home Run Helps Beat Boston 4-2

The Red Sox could only muster one run against the Baltimore Orioles as Boston losses Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader 4-2.
The Red Sox fell to 22-25, and the Orioles moved up to 20-28.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Nathan Eovaldi pitched a complete game in Game 1, and the bullpen recovered from a disastrous Friday outing, pitching six scoreless innings. However, Boston’s bats were held down in Game 2, despite out hitting the Orioles 9-to-7.
The Red Sox were without J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts for the game. However, Bogaerts did pinch-hit in the eight inning, but he grounded out in his at-bat. Christian Vázquez and Kiké Hernández were the only Red Sox hitters to get more than one hit in Game 2.
The Orioles gave Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski a rough welcome to The Show. The 23-year-old gave up four runs in his three innings of work, including a three-run home run from Rougned Odor in the third inning.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Odor’s homer was his fourth of the season and traveled 410 feet. The home run was the second baseman’s only hit of Game 2.
— Vázquez was Boston’s best batter of the night. The Red Sox catcher batted 3-for-4, including an RBI single and a double.
— Hernández batted 2-for-5, including his 15th double of the season. The Red Sox center fielder had a chance to start a rally in the bottom of the ninth — after a run scored off a fielder’s choice — but Hernández grounded out into a double play to end the ballgame.
