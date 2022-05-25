Red Sox’s Alex Cora Teases Who’ll Be Called Up To Pitch In Doubleheader

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears as if the Boston Red Sox will have a talented reinforcement on the way for their upcoming five-game series (yes you read that right) against the Baltimore Orioles.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora plans to dip into the farm system for their doubleheader on Saturday.

“Winckowski, it seems like we’re lining up him to pitch in the doubleheader,” Cora said on WEEI’s “Merloni, Fauria & Mego,” as transcribed by the Boston Heralds’ Steve Hewitt.

Winckowski has a 3.13 ERA in seven starts with Triple-A Worcester, and has recorded more strikeouts (34) than innings pitched (31 2/3). He also has quality command with only six walks allowed on the year.

It would be the right-handers MLB debut if called upon, a massive step for the Red Sox’s No. 12 prospect according to Sox Prospects. He’s faced adversity throughout his professional career, including being traded twice two offseasons ago before sticking in the Red Sox organization.

The 23-year-old has been linked to this doubleheader recently and now Cora has put his name out there as well. There was also a chance he received a spot start against the Rangers, though that was more speculation than fact.

Regardless, it now appears as if Winckowski will finally get his shot to prove himself at the MLB level, and against favorable competition. The Orioles sit in last place of the American League East with an 18-26 record.