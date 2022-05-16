Red Sox’s Chris Sale Has Taken Next Step In Rehab Process Post-Setback

NESN Logo Sign In

Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale is ramping up on his way to re-joining Boston’s pitching staff.

Sale was well on his way to recovery from a stress fracture on his rib he suffered prior to spring training when a “small personal medical issue” halted his rehab, and restarted his throwing progression. Now, it appears that the veteran left-hander has started up again.

“Chris Sale has resumed playing catch,” Alex Cora said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo on Monday.

The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a 3.75 ERA and could use the potential of Chris Sale, who is not far removed from being an undisputed ace and posted a 3.16 ERA in nine starts coming fresh off of Tommy-John surgery last season.