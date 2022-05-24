Robert Williams Details Knee Recovery, Expectations For Game 5 Availability

NESN Logo Sign In

Robert Williams provided the spark the Boston Celtics needed in Game 4.

The Celtics big man returned to the starting lineup against the Miami Heat on Monday and gave Boston 19 impactful minutes, as the hosts evened up the Eastern Conference finals at two games apiece.

Williams, who missed Game 3 on Saturday due to lingering knee soreness, was on the floor during the initial 5:16 as the Celtics ran out to a 12-1 lead over Miami. The Heat were held without a field goal for the opening 8:38, as Boston took a 18-1 advantage and never looked back.

“Obviously, great feeling being out there and being back with my guys,” Williams said after Boston’s 102-82 victory at TD Garden, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage.

“The knee feels great, feels good,” he continued. “Obviously just check on it tomorrow, see how it’s feeling recovery-wise.”

Williams, as Celtics head coach Ime Udoka previously expressed, confirmed he’s been dealing with swelling and soreness more than pain. Udoka previously shared it’s due to a bone bruise rather than a direct impact from Williams’ surgery on his torn meniscus. The high-flying center missed the start of Boston’s first-round playoff series and the final four games of the conference semifinals.

He returned at the start of the conference finals and played 28 and 20 minutes during Games 1 and 2, respectively