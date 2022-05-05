Does Rockies Scoreboard Operator Need Hug For ‘Life Pro Tip’ Message?

NESN Logo Sign In

Somebody check on the Colorado Rockies scoreboard operator.

The “game notes” posted on the video board at Coors Field on Tuesday got a little too real, when a “life pro tip” popped up where fans usually expect to see the starting pitchers, batting orders and other information pertinent to the game.

“Life Pro Tip: Don’t put up with anyone who is reckless with your heart,” the screen read, according to a screenshot captured by DNVR Sports’ Suzie Hunter. “Life will be dramatically better if you don’t pay mind to any heartbreaker.

“Unless it’s the Pat (Benatar) song. Or the Mariah Carey song. Or the Led Zeppelin song.

“So, to sum up: Song form ‘Heartbreaker’ = OK. Real-life heartbreaker = Tell ’em to scram.”

You have to wonder if anybody who showed up to the game as a couple left as a party of one after heeding this life advice.