The Yankees did not put their best foot forward coming out of the Major League Baseball All-Star break.

New York suffered a series loss to the National League-worst Colorado Rockies after Alan Trejo hit a walk-off home run in the 11th inning against Ron Marinaccio.

It was a solid home run in front of fans at Coors Field, but the highlight of the play — or lowlight if you’re the Yankees — was YES Network’s John Flaherty play-by-play before Trejo went yard.

“Trejo, 120 at-bats, does not have a home run this year … until now,” Flaherty said.

The bottom of the 11th wasn’t Flaherty’s best as Nolan Jones had tied up the game at the beginning of the inning, but the Yankees play-by-play man mistakenly called it a pop-up.

Trejo is in his third year in MLB and came into Sunday’s game as a pinch runner in the ninth inning. It was unfortunate timing on Flaherty’s end, but the walk-off home run call was emblematic of how nothing has gone right for the Yankees.

After Sunday, they’ve lost six of their last eight games. They are tied at last place in the American League East with the Red Sox — Boston is ahead on a tiebreaker.

New York could turn its season around at the trade deadline, but baseball fans couldn’t help but laugh at the Yankees’ poor stretch at the beginning of July.