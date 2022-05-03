Watch Red Sox In Stunning Clarity In NESN’s Native 4K/HDR Broadcasts

Here's how to gain an unprecedented view of the action

The future is now for some Boston Red Sox fans.

NESN has started broadcasting Red Sox home games in native UHD/HDR (“4K/HDR”) format for viewers on DIRECTV and Verizon Fios and coming soon for fuboTV customers. NESN is the first regional sports network to broadcast MLB games in native 4K/HDR, and the technology will help ensure NESN remains a sports-broadcasting industry leader.

So what can fans expect from the 4K/HDR experience NESN now offers?

— 4K/HDR has a resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels, UHD has a resolution of 3840 x 2160

— UHD (3840 x 2160) is for television broadcast and supports all new consumer devices with an aspect ratio of 16:9 (1.77:1)

— When 4K content is played on a UHD display, extra pixels are either cut-off by the TV?s software, or you get black bars on the top and bottom of the screen to maintain the 16:9 ratio.

Fans can watch home games in 4K/HDR through leading TV video providers DIRECTV, fuboTV and Verizon Fios, who will be broadcasting NESN’s 4K/HDR telecasts on new specific channels. DIRECTV’s 4K channel will be channel 105 to 108 and Verizon Fios 4K channel will be channel 1494. For more information on the 4K/HDR distributors and how to access the games, visit www.NESN.com/4K.

