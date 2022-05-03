Watch Red Sox In Stunning Clarity In NESN’s Native 4K/HDR Broadcasts

NESN Logo Sign In

The future is now for some Boston Red Sox fans.

NESN has started broadcasting Red Sox home games in native UHD/HDR (“4K/HDR”) format for viewers on DIRECTV and Verizon Fios and coming soon for fuboTV customers. NESN is the first regional sports network to broadcast MLB games in native 4K/HDR, and the technology will help ensure NESN remains a sports-broadcasting industry leader.

So what can fans expect from the 4K/HDR experience NESN now offers?

— 4K/HDR has a resolution of 4096 x 2160 pixels, UHD has a resolution of 3840 x 2160

— UHD (3840 x 2160) is for television broadcast and supports all new consumer devices with an aspect ratio of 16:9 (1.77:1)

— When 4K content is played on a UHD display, extra pixels are either cut-off by the TV?s software, or you get black bars on the top and bottom of the screen to maintain the 16:9 ratio.

Fans can watch home games in 4K/HDR through leading TV video providers DIRECTV, fuboTV and Verizon Fios, who will be broadcasting NESN’s 4K/HDR telecasts on new specific channels. DIRECTV’s 4K channel will be channel 105 to 108 and Verizon Fios 4K channel will be channel 1494. For more information on the 4K/HDR distributors and how to access the games, visit www.NESN.com/4K.