Biggest Winners, Losers From Patriots Minicamp As Summer Break Begins

Some Patriots players helped their causes during New England’s spring practice schedule, which concluded last week with mandatory minicamp. Others? Not so much.

With the Patriots now off until training camp begins in late July, we identified eight winners and three losers from the team’s two minicamp practices.

WINNERS

QB Mac Jones

Jones opened minicamp with 23 consecutive completions and finished it with a completion rate of 88%. Even in a non-contact setting, that’s impressive accuracy, especially given the types of throws Jones was attempting. The second-year QB often attacked down the field and was nearly flawless when doing so, going 7-for-8 on deep passes with all seven completions hitting tight windows. It’s too early to know exactly what the Patriots’ “streamlined” offense will look like this season, but we could see the team open things up more for Jones, who excelled on deep balls at Alabama despite critiques about his arm strength. Teammates also raved about the young passer’s leadership, conditioning and command of the offense as he looks to build on his promising rookie season.

WR Tre Nixon

The breakout star of minicamp, Nixon caught all 10 of his targets, often repped with the first-team offense and hauled in three of those aforementioned Jones deep balls — including a one-handed 60-yarder over top slot cornerback Jonathan Jones — capitalizing on Jakobi Meyers’ limitations and Kendrick Bourne’s one-day excused absence. Nixon also saw work as a punt returner and punt gunner. The 2021 seventh-rounder would need to unseat some established veterans in order to stick on the roster, and there’s no guarantee he maintains this momentum through the summer. But he’s done everything right thus far.

OL Cole Strange

At this point, barring injury, it would be an upset if Strange didn’t start at left guard in Week 1. The polarizing first-round draft pick has been firmly entrenched there since the start of spring practice, showcasing his athleticism and relentlessness and garnering early comparisons to former Patriots standout Joe Thuney.

CB Jack Jones

It’s hard to identify any favorites in the Patriots’ wide-open cornerback competition, but Jones, who saw substantial first-team reps last week, should be in the mix for a starting job with the likes of Jalen Mills, Malcolm Butler and Terrance Mitchell. The Arizona State product needs to add weight to his 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame and was beaten for a few big plays in minicamp, but his ball skills and stickiness in coverage were apparent. He was the only Patriot with multiple passes defended across last week’s two practices, notching an interception, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

WR Nelson Agholor

After turning in an underwhelming debut season in New England, Agholor said he expected to be much better in Year 2. He’s off to a promising start there. The veteran equaled Nixon’s minicamp total with 10 catches on 12 targets, headlined by a diving grab down the left sideline that beat tight coverage from Jack Jones. The offseason arrivals of DeVante Parker and Tyquan Thornton threatened to eat into Agholor’s playing time (or push him off the roster entirely), so this was a much-needed spring showing.