Why Nelson Agholor Is Expecting Year 2 Leap In Second Patriots Season

Agholor, who turns 29 later this month, said he “definitely” feels more comfortable now than he did last season, when he still was adapting to all aspects of the Patriots’ organization — both on and off the field.

“For me, it’s familiarity with the concepts, familiarity with how we do things, whether it’s scheduling, training, all those things, and being more in the routine,” he said. “I think it helps that I’m more familiar with the environment, familiar with my coaching staff in terms of people in this building, strength staff, training staff.

“And I know the routes. Because the route tree is unique. I mean, everybody runs certain routes, but the route tree is a little different than what I’ve ran before, and now I know it, so now I get to put my own spin on how we do things and play fast. So I’m just growing, practicing, putting stuff on tape and being comfortable with it — putting my own flavor on what I put on tape. Whereas a year ago, I was learning, so you do things at a certain learning tempo. You never get to just go full speed because you want to make sure you’re doing it right, so you kind of move with caution. Now I know what it looks like and I get to just put my flavor on it.

“That’s the cool part about Year 2. You’ve done it. You’ve had a year of tape of it. Now you self-study and you just play fast.”

Agholor also noted the Patriots “know who (their) quarterback is” this offseason. That wasn’t the case a year ago, when Cam Newton and Mac Jones split reps before Jones ultimately won the starting job. He raved about Jones’ work ethic and communication as the QB prepares for his sophomore NFL season, saying their familiarity will pay dividends.

As for his own personal development, Agholor said he is “in a really happy place” and “super excited” as he works his way through voluntary offseason workouts. He’s viewing his lackluster maiden voyage in New England as a necessary learning experience and believes 2022 will be “something special.”

“(Last season is) behind us, but I would say it went the way it was supposed to for me to grow,” Agholor said. “I can’t really look at it any other way. I needed to grow. I needed to adapt. I needed to be able to do what wanted to do. And I think everything happens for a reason. I’m not going to get upset about this or that, because it’s in the past.

“What I do have in front of me is a really wonderful opportunity this year to be who I’m supposed to be and play the way I want to play, so I’m all right with that.”