Bradley Beal Seemingly Confused After Wizards Contract Rumor Surfaces

NESN Logo Sign In

Bradley Beal acknowledged to The Athletic over the weekend that he made a decision regarding his future with the Washington Wizards.

Beal was unwilling to reveal that decision, though, so the Wizards star seemingly was a bit confused Tuesday night when HoopsHype reported, citing a league source, he will decline his $36.4 million player option with Washington and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

“Wait huh? Lol,” Beal tweeted shortly after the report surfaced.

Wait huh? Lol — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) June 22, 2022

Of course, it’s entirely possible Beal was referring to something else. After all, it’s a rather vague tweet. But the timing suggests it probably was in response to the HoopsHype report, which wasn’t shocking, by any means, but nevertheless flies in the face of Beal not wanting to announce his decision just yet.

Beal, who told The Athletic it’d be improper to discuss any potential future contract while still fulfilling his current deal, probably will decline his option when push comes to shove. Not necessarily because he wants to leave Washington — Beal has expressed a desire to remain with the Wizards — but because it’ll allow him to maximize his earning potential.

If he opts out, Beal will be eligible to sign a five-year max contract with Washington worth nearly $250 million. The most lucrative contract he could sign with any other team in free agency, per league rules, would be a four-year deal worth about $184 million.