CT Sun Wrap: Jonquel Jones Scores 20 In Sun’s 97-90 Win Vs. Aces

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Las Vegas Aces 97-90 on Thursday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.
The Sun improved to 7-3, and the Aces fell to 9-2.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
Reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones fouled out Thursday, but the Sun forward scored 20 points in 32 minutes of action. Jones was vital in holding off an Aces comeback led by Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. The Sun had five players score in double figures to help Connecticut pick up the bounce-back win.
The Sun held control early on shooting as efficiently as 77% from the floor. Connecticut scored 37 points in the first quarter, the second-most points scored for any WNBA team this season. The trio of DeWanna Bonner, Jones and Courtney Williams led the way on offense. Bonner shot 4-for-4 from the 3-point line as Connecticut showed no trouble against Las Vegas’ zone defense.
But A’ja Wilson and the Aces fought back and closed the first half on a 17-2 run to cut a 15-point lead into a three-point lead. Plum and Young led the way for the Aces in the third quarter to keep Las Vegas in the game. However, it was reigning WNBA MVP Jones who helped the Sun build their lead to six after three quarters.
Young and Chelsea Gray left the fourth quarter with injuries, but Plum, Wilson and Dearica Hamby combined for 51 points to keep the Aces within distance. Young finished the game with 26 points.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Jones scored 20 points for the first time this season. The Sun forward added in seven rebounds and two steals on the night.
— Plum scored 23 points (5-for-10 from the 3-point line) and tossed out eight dimes to keep the game within single digits.
— Alyssa Thomas was pivotal on the boards, and the Sun forward moved up to second in franchise history in rebounds. Thomas finished the game with her fourth double-double of the year scoring 16 points along with 15 rebounds and five assists.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook closed the Sun’s moneyline at +180. This means a $100 bet on Connecticut to win outright would have paid out $280 total.
UP NEXT
The Sun will continue their west-coast road trip and play the Phoenix Mercury on Friday at Footprint Center. Full coverage of the game will be on NESN+ at 10 p.m. ET.