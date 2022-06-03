CT Sun Wrap: Jonquel Jones Scores 20 In Sun’s 97-90 Win Vs. Aces

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun defeated the Las Vegas Aces 97-90 on Thursday night at Michelob Ultra Arena.

The Sun improved to 7-3, and the Aces fell to 9-2.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones fouled out Thursday, but the Sun forward scored 20 points in 32 minutes of action. Jones was vital in holding off an Aces comeback led by Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young. The Sun had five players score in double figures to help Connecticut pick up the bounce-back win.

The Sun held control early on shooting as efficiently as 77% from the floor. Connecticut scored 37 points in the first quarter, the second-most points scored for any WNBA team this season. The trio of DeWanna Bonner, Jones and Courtney Williams led the way on offense. Bonner shot 4-for-4 from the 3-point line as Connecticut showed no trouble against Las Vegas’ zone defense.

But A’ja Wilson and the Aces fought back and closed the first half on a 17-2 run to cut a 15-point lead into a three-point lead. Plum and Young led the way for the Aces in the third quarter to keep Las Vegas in the game. However, it was reigning WNBA MVP Jones who helped the Sun build their lead to six after three quarters.

Young and Chelsea Gray left the fourth quarter with injuries, but Plum, Wilson and Dearica Hamby combined for 51 points to keep the Aces within distance. Young finished the game with 26 points.