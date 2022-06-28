ESPN Predicts Patriots’ Top Pick In ‘Extremely Early’ 2023 NFL Mock Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

We’re just two months removed from the 2022 NFL Draft, yet ESPN’s Matt Miller already is looking toward the 2023 NFL Draft.

Obviously, an entire college football season and an entire NFL season separate us from next year’s draft, and a lot almost certainly will change in that 10-month span. But Miller on Tuesday released an “extremely early” evaluation on ESPN.com that included his first attempt at projecting the top 32 picks.

Miller explained his overall assessment is “based on 2021 tape, expected progression from prospects and expected NFL team needs.” It’s also important to note the draft order, which is “based on the 2023 projections from ESPN’s Football Power Index.”

All told, the Patriots own the No. 18 pick in Miller’s mock draft.

Their selection: LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Here’s what Miller wrote about the prediction:

Let’s get quarterback Mac Jones some help in New England. Boutte had 38 catches last season, but coach Brian Kelly should usher in a more pro-style offense for the Tigers, in turn boosting Boutte’s numbers. At 6-foot, 190 pounds, his size and speed remind me some of Philadelphia’s DeVonta Smith, who was the No. 10 pick in 2021. Boutte needs the on-field production to propel himself up draft boards in the same way Smith did when he won the Heisman Trophy in 2020.