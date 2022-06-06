Former Patriots Assistant Romeo Crennel Announces NFL Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

After 50 years of coaching football and nearly four decades in the National Football League, Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday.

Crennel, who started in the NFL in 1981, served as the Patriots defensive coordinator for four seasons (2001-2004) after working as the defensive line coach in New England (1992-1996).

Crennel spent 39 seasons in pro football with the New York Giants, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans and Patriots.

“Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” Crennel said in a statement through the Texans. “There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day.

“My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family,” Crennel continued. “I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”

Crennel, 74, spent the 2021 season as a senior advisor in Houston. He served as interim head coach for the Texans in 2020, beating Bill Belichick and company for one of his four wins that season. He was part of five Super Bowl championships, including three with the Patriots.