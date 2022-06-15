Jeff Van Gundy Believes Celtics Need To Ask Themselves This Question

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics haven’t hesitated to run their mouths in the 2022 NBA Finals, and we’re not only talking about talking trash to the Warriors.

Boston also has developed a penchant for barking at the referees. This tendency isn’t limited to the series against Golden State, either, as the Celtics have routinely argued calls dating back to the start of their postseason run.

It’s unrealistic to expect the C’s to be totally stoic in reacting to officiating. Emotions are going to get to you in the heat of battle, especially on the biggest stage. But Jeff Van Gundy can’t help but wonder if the Celtics, or at least some of their players, should consider dialing it back on the complaining.

“I think what they have to do is really ask themselves, does our constant complaining, discussing, however you want to term it, does it give ourselves our best chance to play our best game,” Van Gundy said Tuesday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” as transcribed by Audacy. “Some guys can play very well running their mouths at the officials, other guys can be distracted very easily. I think it’s incumbent on the Celtics to really look at how their behavior is impacting their performance.”

The Celtics can’t afford to let officiating knock them off their game Thursday night. A Game 6 loss to the Warriors at TD Garden would end Boston’s season and award the league’s most coveted prize to Golden State.