Manny Ramirez Places Lofty Red Sox Comparison On Rafael Devers

NESN Logo Sign In

WEEI welcomed Manny Ramirez on its radio broadcast during the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

After he threw out the ceremonial first pitch to David Ortiz, Ramirez joined Will Flemming and Joe Castiglione inside the Fenway Park booth.

As the chat continued, Ramirez did not disappoint the fans listening. And the former Red Sox slugger made a noteworthy comment about current Boston star Rafael Devers.

“(Rafael Devers) reminds me of David Ortiz,” Ramirez said. “He can hit the ball all over the place with power. And he got better playing third base. He did improve.”

That’s a pretty hefty comparison.

There are some similarities between Devers and Ortiz on and off the diamond. They’re both from the Dominican Republic, they’re both left-handed hitters and Devers definitely has Ortiz-esque power.

Devers, 25, entered Tuesday batting .330 with 16 home runs and 43 RBIs in his sixth major league season. Ortiz retired in 2016, after launching 38 homers and totaling 127 RBIs in his final season at age 40.