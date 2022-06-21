Manny Ramirez Salutes Red Sox Fans After Return To Fenway Park

NESN Logo Sign In

Some overdue business needed to be taken care of Monday night at Fenway Park before the Red Sox kicked off their three-game series with the Tigers.

The Red Sox Hall of Fame held its latest induction ceremony back on May 26, but one of the organization’s all-time greatest players wasn’t able to be on hand for the festivities. Manny Ramirez didn’t join fellow inductees David Ortiz, Rich Gedman and Dan Duquette due to a scheduling conflict.

Ramirez surprised the Fenway Faithful on Monday night when he returned to his old stomping grounds to receive his Red Sox Hall of Fame plaque and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. The legendary slugger unsurprisingly received a raucous ovation from the fanbase that cheered him on for eight seasons in Boston.

The gesture clearly meant a great deal to the 2004 World Series MVP.

“This made me feel like I’m back home. That this is my home,” Ramirez told reporters, per MLB.com. “Boston and those fans, they’re the best. It doesn’t matter how bad you do, they always remember you, they always support you.”

Red Sox fans have more than enough reasons to be lifelong Manny fans. Ramirez was named an All-Star in every full season he played with Boston and helped the franchise win two World Series following an 86-year drought.