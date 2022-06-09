Marcus Smart Believes Raucous Atmosphere Affected Draymond Green In Game 3

NESN Logo Sign In

With a boisterous crowd behind them for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, Marcus Smart felt the Boston Celtics get a lift from their home fans.

Smart saw the crowd make an impact in another way, too, as the Celtics guard thinks the passionate Boston fanbase in attendance may have crept inside the head of Draymond Green.

Green became public enemy No. 1 for Celtics fans after the longtime agitator for the Golden State Warriors wreaked havoc on the court in Game 2, including getting into scuffles with Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams.

The Celtics fans threw jeers at Green all night, including some of the obscene variety, as Green turned in a putrid showing in Golden State’s 116-100 Game 3 defeat by totaling a mere two points, four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

While Smart thought Green got caught up in the raucous atmosphere, he didn’t think it was 100 percent the reason why Green was off his game.

“When you got an environment like last night, it’s kind of hard not to feed off (of it), the energy was electrifying, it was chaotic and it was perfect for the timing of it,” Smart told reporters on Thursday, per NBC Sports Boston. “I definitely think it may have affected Draymond in some way, but we all know Draymond feeds off that as well. It’s kind of hard to say how much of an affect it really had on him because he embraces that and that’s who he is and he takes that on and he uses that to fuel him. As a competitor, it don’t matter what side you’re on — home or away — when the energy is like that you definitely feel it and you take it on and you let it fuel you.”

Klay Thompson isn’t worried that this will turn into an ongoing slump for Green. Thompson expects Green to bounce back in big way in Game 4 on Friday (9 p.m. ET) by continuing to just play the way he always has.