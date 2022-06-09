How Celtics Fans Helped Flip Script On Warriors In Game 3 Of NBA Finals

Now, is the raucous crowd the reason the Celtics beat the Warriors 116-100 in Game 3? Probably not. Green, the Warriors’ longtime agitator, brushed off the chorus of boos and expletive-laden messages he received from Celtics fans while also insisting he usually enjoys the villain role.

“No, they’re just talking,” Green said. “Not really my job to react to them. They did what I expected.”

But Green was a total non-factor in Game 3, totaling two points, four rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter. And the Celtics appeared to feed off the home cooking, namely in the second half while staving off another third-quarter surge from the Warriors.

“I felt like our team really stayed poised in those moments. As you know, earlier in the year, that could have gone south quickly,” Celtics big man Al Horford said. “The other thing was the energy from our fans was just contagious. I felt it going into (the game) — when I did my shooting slot an hour and a half before the game, and as soon as I saw that, I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be different tonight.’

“They stayed with us even through that, because sometimes things can get shaky. But we stayed right with it and just locked in and didn’t panic and just continued to play.”

Sometimes, the extra adrenaline can work against the home team, perhaps explaining why Boston entered Wednesday with a 5-4 record at TD Garden this postseason. Other times, it can provide a boost when momentum starts to shift in the other direction, either by increasing a team’s energy level and, in turn, its attention to detail or by wearing down the opponent.

The buzz in the building Wednesday night seemingly checked both boxes: The Celtics remained fully engaged, even as the game started to slip away in the third quarter, and the Warriors ultimately appeared rattled, a reality that manifested itself in Golden State’s postgame press conferences.

“Throughout this entire playoffs, we haven’t been as good at home. We definitely feel bad about that, to our fans, because they give us so much energy and so much juice,” Jayson Tatum told reporters. “Like you said, before the game even started, you could feel the energy throughout the building. First Finals game since (2010). They were excited.