NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox made a trade Saturday afternoon.

Boston announced it acquired right-handed pitcher James Norwood from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations. Norwood, 28, has 48 games of Major League Baseball experience.

He last pitched June 12 against the Arizona Diamondbacks and gave up three hits, two earned runs, a walk and struck out one in an inning of work.

In 20 relief appearances for the Phillies this season, Norwood has an 8.31 ERA with 22 strikeouts and nine walks.