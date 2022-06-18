Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Explains Taking Little Extra Time After Making Play

NESN Logo Sign In

Sometimes Rafael Devers just needs a quick nap after making a play.

You’ve likely seen the Red Sox third baseman often lie on the ground briefly after he makes a throw to first or second or makes a play in general during Boston’s games. Sometimes it causes just a bit of panic seeing Devers motionless on the field, but he’s quick to get back on his feet.

So, what exactly is Devers doing in these moments?

“The play is already done. I don’t need to rush and get up right away, so I just take my time,” Devers told The Boston Globe through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “Nobody is waiting for me, so I’m taking some time for myself.”

It’s become a hot commodity among Devers’ Red Sox teammates, too.

“I have no idea what he’s doing, but I think it’s the funniest thing ever,” Nick Pivetta said. “I think it’s hard for us to really understand because not a lot of people are on his level. It just works for who he is, and it brings a little personality to the table of what type of baseball player he is.”

Hey, if taking a little time for yourself helps you perform better at your job, maybe we should all try to be like Devers.