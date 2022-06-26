Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Measured Approach Yields Impressive Results

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox stayed red-hot Sunday with an 8-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field behind a powerful offensive showing.

The Red Sox paired patience at the plate and aggressiveness on the base paths to extend their win streak to seven games.

The hits came in bunches, with 15 on the day, but their approach is what netted such a profitable return. The Red Sox made each opposing pitcher work, leading to a season-high 11 walks. Manager Alex Cora was pleased with the constant pressure his team applied to Cleveland.

“It’s important,” Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It’s night and day to the group early on in the season. Earlier on in the season we were swinging a lot, swinging at bad pitches. Not walking, striking out a lot, hitting the ball hard and now it’s the total opposite.”

Cleveland’s starter Aaron Civale only managed to complete four innings, and needed 87 pitches to do so. All four Guardian pitchers allowed multiple free passes, which Boston eventually took advantage of.

On top of the constant ability to reach base, the Red Sox are starting to be more active on the base paths. Trevor Story stole his 10th bag of the season in the second inning. Though Jarren Duran did get caught in his lone attempt at swiping a bag, the pressure is constant, and the Red Sox have 23 steals in their last 25 attempts.

The increase in stolen bags are a positive sign, but steals are not the only way to produce on the bases. In the seventh inning, Rafael Devers flew from first to third on a hard line drive to center field off the bat of J.D. Martinez. He also broke up a double play by sliding into second base hard, with his impressive hustle helping to break up a double play and allow a run to score in the third inning.