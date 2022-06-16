Red Sox Notes: Poor Execution, Untimely Mistakes Prove Costly In Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox made too many mistakes Thursday in a 4-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park.

There were miscues on both sides of the diamond, but the defensive errors proved more prominent.

The first of a few mistakes came in the third inning, when Trevor Story flailed at a pop-up in the shallow outfield and missed while Jarren Duran stood a few feet away and appeared to have a much easier play on the ball.

“We didn’t make a play on that fly ball,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Duran needs to take charge on that one. We didn’t make that play and then from there they scored the runs.”

The play can be chalked up to miscommunication, as a rookie likely did not want to call off a veteran charging hard.

“Pop-up priority,” Cora said. “Outfielders over the infielders, middle infielders over the corners, corners over the catcher.”

The Red Sox skipper left everyone over the pitcher, a rule that’s always in effect.