Red Sox Prospect Bryan Mata Has Strong Return In First Outing Since 2019

Mata topped out at 99 mph with the Salem Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have a promising pitching prospect working his way back into the picture.

Bryan Mata has made strides in his recovery from Tommy John Surgery last April and is already showing a lively pitch mix.

Mata is the No. 3 pitching prospect in the organization, according to Sox Prospects, and already featured a 100 mph fastball the first time he faced live hitters since his surgery in extended spring training on May 12.

The right-hander had a rehab start Saturday with the Single-A Salem Red Sox, where he continued to flash his potential. Mata pitched two innings without allowing a hit. He gave up an unearned run with two strikeouts and two walks. It was his first appearance since 2019 with the 2020 minor league season being canceled due to COVID-19.

The 23-year-old flamethrower topped out at 99 mph and is now set to make his next rehab start with the High-A Greenville Drive, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier on Monday.

With all of the recent pitching promotions from Double-A to Triple-A, Mata has a chance to quickly rise up to the Portland Sea Dogs pitching staff. His last healthy stop was in Portland toward the end of 2019, where he made 11 starts with a 5.03 ERA in 53 2/3 innings.

Mata will look to improve on those numbers in his second stint with the team, and attempt to reach his extremely high ceiling.

