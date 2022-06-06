Red Sox Reinstate Jackie Bradley Jr., Make Corresponding Roster Move

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will have outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. back for the remaining seven games of their West Coast road trip.

Prior to Monday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Angels, the Red Sox reinstated Bradley from the paternity leave list. Bradley missed all three games of Boston’s series against the Oakland Athletics.

To make room for Bradley on the active roster, the Red Sox optioned 25-year-old outfielder Jarren Duran back to Triple-A Worcester. Duran, who was called up to the big-league club this past Friday in place of Bradley, earned starts in right field and as the team’s designated hitter for the last two games versus the A’s. In just three games for the Red Sox this season, Duran has gone 4-for-13 (.308) at the plate.

Bradley will head right into the starting lineup in his return, as he is starting in center field for the fourth time this season — 37 of Bradley’s starts have come in right field — and batting in the No. 9 slot in the opening game against the Angels.

The 32-year-old Bradley is hitting .227 with 20 runs batted in during his second-stint this season with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox begin a four-game set with the Angels on Monday with first pitch scheduled for 9:38 p.m. ET.