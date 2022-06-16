Red Sox Prospect Ceddanne Rafaela Continues To Impress In Double-A

NESN Logo Sign In

Ceddanne Rafaela’s stock continues to surge after a streak of stellar performance’s from the Boston Red Sox prospect with the Sea Dogs.

Portland defeated the Reading Fightin Phils, 6-1, at FirstEnergy Stadium to snap a seven-game losing streak. Rafaela hit two home runs and collected a career-high five RBI in the win. Starting pitcher Jay Groome threw a career-high seven scoreless innings while striking out five.

Rafaela Rockets ??



The No.27 @RedSox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela mashes 2 homers in a 5-RBI night for the @PortlandSeaDogs: https://t.co/WPx2q9JDfI pic.twitter.com/dRS4q0ao8S — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 16, 2022

Rafaela was promoted to Double-A from the High-A Greenville Drive and made his debut on June 7. Since then, the 21-year-old’s stock has continued to increase to where he is now the No. 27 prospect on MLB Pipeline rankings and the No. 14 prospect on Sox Prospects.

Groome’s outing should also boost his stock as well. The 23-year-old left hander is ranked at No. 11 on MLB Pipeline and No. 15 on Sox Prospects. Groome (3-3, 3.67 ERA) picked up his third win of the year.

Rafaela is now up to four home runs and 10 RBI through eight games with the Sea Dogs. Through 33 at-bats, he has a .333 batting average and a 1.166 OPS.