Red Sox Vs. Mariners Lineups: Kutter Crawford Gets Start In Seattle

Nathan Eovaldi was placed on the 15-day IL with Crawford recalled

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has opted to hand the ball to Kutter Crawford for Sunday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

The Red Sox were forced to find a replacement starter for the afternoon contest after Garrett Whitlock was placed on the club’s 15-day injured list earlier this week. Crawford was recalled from Triple-A Worcester with the team placing another starting pitcher, Nathan Eovaldi, on the 15-day injured list with the corresponding move. It will be the first start of the season for Crawford, who has pitched 10 2/3 innings in eight games this season for Boston. The Mariners counter with Robbie Ray.

Rob Refsnyder will replace Jackie Bradley Jr. in center field and bat leadoff while Christian Arroyo will play right field and bat eighth. It will be the fifth game of the season for Refsnyder.

Pregame coverage on NESN begins at 3 p.m. ET, with “Red Sox First Pitch” followed by “Red Sox Gameday Live.” First pitch from T-Mobile Park is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox vs. Mariners game:

BOSTON RED SOX (31-29)
Rob Refsnyder, CF
Rafael Devers, 3B
J.D. Martinez, DH
Xander Bogaerts, SS
Trevor Story, 2B
Alex Verdugo, LF
Bobby Dalbec, 1B
Christian Arroyo, RF
Kevin Plawecki, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (1-1, 8.44 ERA)

SEATTLE MARINERS (27-32)
Jesse Winker, LF
Ty France, 1B
Julio Rodriguez, CF
J.P. Crawford, SS
Eugenio Suarez, DH
Adam Frasier, 2B
Abraham Toro, 3B
Taylor Trammell, RF
Luis Torrens, C

Robbie Ray, LHP (5-6, 4.97 ERA)

