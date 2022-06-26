Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Homer Was Difference In Win Vs. Guardians

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians, 4-2, on Saturday at Progressive Field to secure the series victory.

The Red Sox move ahead to 41-31, and the Guardians fall to 36-31.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The evening was shaping up to be all Shane Bieber, as the right hander held the Red Sox scoreless through five innings. The Guardians were up 2-0, and they had cut Boston’s chances at the start of the sixth inning after throwing Jarren Duran out at third on an attempted steal.

But Boston’s bats came alive. After base hits from J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts, it was Alex Verdugo who blasted a rocket to right field to put the Red Sox up 3-2. Boston didn’t look back as the bullpen held Cleveland scoreless for the rest of the game.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Verdugo’s home run went 447 feet — the second-longest homer for the Red Sox this season, only a foot short of Franchy Cordero’s 448 foot dinger, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith. The home run was Verdugo’s fifth of the year.

— Duran had his best outing yet as Boston’s lead-off hitter. He batted 4-for-5 with an RBI and two stolen bases.