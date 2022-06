NESN Logo Sign In

The Brooklyn Nets are stuck in no-man’s land with their stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, as both stars’ names are swirling around the rumor mill. Ever the pest, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has stirred the pot.

Lillard posted an Instagram story that saw him and Durant side-by-side wearing Trail Blazers jerseys. As it’s one to do, NBA Twitter brought the heat with their reactions.

Dame on IG for no reason pic.twitter.com/XBpGG5crYK — RunYourPool (@RunYourPool_) June 25, 2022

The entire nba when Damian lillard wakes up to Kevin Knox on his team next week after asking the front office for Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/rvBbLWsAbM — jw (@the__johnw) June 25, 2022

Damian Lillard trying to figure out how to get Durant to Portland pic.twitter.com/dPnYavcuDY — ?????????????? (@MileHighOkie999) June 25, 2022

Durant & Irving era on Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/pMnS1Wfieh — In & Out Of Context NBA (@InOutNBA) June 24, 2022

Blazers fans after seeing Dame?s IG post and Nurkic?s tweet pic.twitter.com/dVpElDcctT — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 25, 2022

*The Blazers not getting Lillard any real help*



Dame on his IG story: pic.twitter.com/tT96H848ye — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 25, 2022

As always, NBA Twitter stays undefeated.