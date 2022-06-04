How NBA Finals Odds Changed After Celtics’ Game 1 Win Vs. Warriors The Celtics went from underdogs to favorites in swift fashion by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics came in as underdogs going into the NBA Finals, but that has quickly changed after beating the Golden State Warriors in historic fashion.

Public action was heavily against Boston in Game 1, and the Celtics’ odds to win the NBA Finals was +130 at FanDuel Sportsbook prior to Game 1 on Thursday. Now those odds have jumped to -175.

This means a $100 bet before Game 1 on the Celtics to win the NBA Finals would have paid out $230. A $100 bet on the Celtics odds after Game 1 would pay out $157.14. This kind of action is why it’s important to jump on favorable odds as early as possible before the value of the bet is lost.

Those finals odds have since moved slightly to -170, which signals slight action on the Warriors to rebound in the series.

The Celtics opened as underdogs for Game 2, and the Warriors will get their chance to tie the series Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.