Xander Bogaerts Will Make Red Sox History At Shortstop Vs. Athletics

Another accolade for Bogaerts

by

Xander Bogaerts will stand alone once he takes the field Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop will pass Everett Scott for most games played at shortstop in franchise history, according to notes provided by the team. Scott, who played 1,093 games for Boston, has held the record since 1921.

Bogaerts will play in his 1,094th game when the Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics.

It’s just another accolade the three-time All-Star will add to his résumé. Bogaerts is a two-time World Series champion and four-time Silver Slugger Award winner. He’s hopeful to add a Gold Glove to that collection this year.

The Red Sox kick off a nine-game road trip that begins Friday against the A’s. First pitch from Oakland Coliseum is set for 9:40 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action beginning at 8:30 p.m. on NESN.

