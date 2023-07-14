Former Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Frank German is back on the market after being released by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

German, 25, had a short-lived stint with the Red Sox last season, making five appearances out of the bullpen and allowing eight earned runs through four innings of work to register an 18.00 ERA before being traded to the Chicago White Sox, who designated him for assignment on May 2.

However, since being dealt away from the Red Sox, German has yet to appear in a big league contest, struggling to maintain a minor league roster spot.

Cincinnati’s Triple-A affiliate, the Louisville Bats, activated German from the seven-day injured list on Tuesday before cutting him lose, according to Major League Baseball’s transactions tracker, after notching an 8.64 ERA in 8 1/3 innings of relief. In total, bouncing around the minors in Chicago and Cincinnati this season, German pitched to a collective 7.78 ERA over 19 2/3 innings tossed this season.

Story continues below advertisement

The right-hander has now been a member of three organizations in the last two seasons, resulting in only five major league appearances.