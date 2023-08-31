The Cincinnati Reds are on the edge of the National League playoff race, and they made a pair of moves to help bolster their outfield depth.

Cincinnati claimed former Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader, according to New York, and the Reds also claimed former Boston Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Los Angeles Angels, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers.

The Reds have a 15.6% chance of clinching the playoffs, according to FanGraphs. They were six games behind in the NL Central and one game behind in the NL wild card heading into Thursday’s slate.

Cincinnati also ranked in the bottom third in outs above average, so Bader and Renfroe should help it out defensively during the final stretch of the season.

The Cleveland Guardians reportedly scooped up the majority of the Angels players who were waived this week as they chase the Minnesota Twins for the American League Central crown.

Renfroe is batting .242/.304/.434 in 126 games this season with 19 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Bader is batting .240/.278/.365 in 84 games this season with seven home runs and 37 RBIs. Hopefully, the 29-year-old found out about where he’s playing from the Reds and didn’t have to endure another awkward situation.