Red Sox Notes: Solid Bullpen, Explosive Bats Lead Boston In Win

The Boston Red Sox ended their three-game losing streak by defeating the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night with a six-run eighth inning, avoiding the sweep at Fenway Park.

The Reds struck first in the third inning when Red Sox ace Chris Sale gave up back-to-back doubles to Curt Casali and Kevin Newman, giving Cincinnati the 1-0 lead. Sale left the game abruptly in the top of the fourth inning with left shoulder soreness after throwing 59 pitches, allowing the lone run on five hits and striking out six of the 16 batters he faced. Justin Turner extended his hitting streak to four games with an RBI single in the fourth to tie the game.

The Red Sox and Reds were knotted at two after trading runs until the Boston bats erupted in the bottom of the eighth, capped off with a two-run bomb by Connor Wong, who extended his hitting streak to seven games. The catcher finished 2-for-4 from the plate and had two RBIs.

“Obviously, a great inning,” Wong told Jahmai Webster as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I think it was a testament to what we’re trying to do all game and just grind guys out, get good pitches to hit and pass the bat.”

Kiké Hernández, who went 0-for-5 in Boston’s loss to the Reds on Wednesday night, said he was looking for any way to get on base in the seventh inning with the score tied at one. He not only connected on the right pitch, but he launched his fifth home run of the season into the Green Monster seats.

“(Ian Gibaut) made two really good pitches and from that point on, it was just about staying alive,” Hernández told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. ” … He threw me the same pitch last night and he hung it up; he left it a little bit too much up and I was able to be on time.”

Hernández added two more RBIs in the eighth when his single to right scored Masataka Yoshida and Jarren Duran.