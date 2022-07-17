Common Sentiment Floods Red Sox Twitter After Chris Sale Injures Hand

NESN Logo Sign In

After a very encouraging return to the mound Tuesday, Chris Sale’s 2022 comeback tour might have ended Sunday afternoon. At the very least, it will be put on pause.

Sale was forced to exit the Red Sox-Yankees series finale in the Bronx after he was struck on his throwing hand by an Aaron Hicks sharply hit line drive. The veteran southpaw’s pinky very clearly was out of place as he held up his left hand before racing to the clubhouse.

The injured hand is the latest development in what’s been a rough two-year stretch for Sale. The seven-time All-Star missed a great deal of time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and a right rib stress fracture in February derailed the first three-plus months of his current season. As such, Red Sox fans and media members alike couldn’t help but feel for Sale after he encountered his latest obstacle.

That's heartbreaking for Chris Sale. Worked so hard to come back and then this happens — Meredith Gorman (@MereGorman) July 17, 2022

I can?t believe that this just happened to Chris Sale! Devastating for him and the #RedSox – @wbz



pic.twitter.com/Nx1KTSvzJg — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 17, 2022

Here we go and the @RedSox and Chris Sale can't catch a break. That's a broken bone on his pitching hand. You've got to be kidding me. #WBZ #RedSox — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) July 17, 2022

Just really sucks for Chris Sale.



Dude has battled back from Tommy John surgery and rib fractures that limited him to 12 starts in 3 seasons.



He finally is as healthy as he?s been in years and a damn comebacker breaks his finger on impact.



This game is brutal sometimes. — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) July 17, 2022