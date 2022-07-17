Common Sentiment Floods Red Sox Twitter After Chris Sale Injures Hand

Sale has met another roadblock

by

After a very encouraging return to the mound Tuesday, Chris Sale’s 2022 comeback tour might have ended Sunday afternoon. At the very least, it will be put on pause.

Sale was forced to exit the Red Sox-Yankees series finale in the Bronx after he was struck on his throwing hand by an Aaron Hicks sharply hit line drive. The veteran southpaw’s pinky very clearly was out of place as he held up his left hand before racing to the clubhouse.

The injured hand is the latest development in what’s been a rough two-year stretch for Sale. The seven-time All-Star missed a great deal of time after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and a right rib stress fracture in February derailed the first three-plus months of his current season. As such, Red Sox fans and media members alike couldn’t help but feel for Sale after he encountered his latest obstacle.


Time will tell if Sale pitches for the Red Sox again this season. If the 33-year-old forgoes the opportunity to opt out of his deal after the season, he will be under contract through the 2025 campaign.

More Red Sox:

Chris Sale Injury: Red Sox Offer Update After Starter Leaves Game
NESN 360 cta
NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott
Previous Article

NASCAR Odds: Who Public Bettors Are Backing In Ambetter 301
Boston Red Sox second baseman Jeter Downs
Next Article

Red Sox’s Jeter Downs Hits First Career Home Run Off Gerrit Cole

Picked For You

Related