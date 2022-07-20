David Ortiz Takes Over American League Dugout At All-Star Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Former Boston Red Sox designated hitter and 10-time American League All-Star David Ortiz didn’t need to take the field at Dodger Stadium to take over the live FOX broadcast.

Ortiz, a FOX Sports Major League Baseball studio analyst, conducted a series of brief in-game interviews as he made his way around the AL dugout in the fifth inning of Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game.

“Big Papi’s En La Casa,” Ortiz’s segment, saw the Red Sox legend speak with nearly the entire AL team, starting off with Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera.

“You know I’m gonna see you in Cooperstown in a couple of years from now, right,” Ortiz to Cabrera as he stood on the on-deck circle.

The former All-Star and Hall of Famer is in the building!@DavidOrtiz takes us on a tour of the American League All-Star dugout ? pic.twitter.com/iJ1e5cKThd — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 20, 2022

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was next to get a moment with Ortiz. “Hey, Dusty… Can you put me in, man? I can go deep for you,” he told the 1981 World Series champion.

“I know you can go deep. I’m gonna save you ’til the 9th, just in case we’re behind,” Baker replied.