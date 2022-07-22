Former Celtics NBA Champion Reportedly Joining Wizards Coaching Staff

NESN Logo Sign In

James Posey is making the jump back into coaching in the NBA again, but it won’t come with his former team in the Boston Celtics.

Posey, who played with the Celtics for just one season and helped them win an NBA title in 2008, is finalizing a deal to join the coaching staff of the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

This isn’t Posey’s first stint as an assistant coach in the NBA. Posey spent five seasons from 2014-19 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, learning under the tutelage of Ty Lue and David Blatt. This past season, Posey coached as an assistant on the University of Virginia women’s basketball team.

Posey was known for his veteran leadership during his brief stay with the Celtics, which makes it easy to see why he joined the coaching ranks, and was a key cog off the bench in their championship run. Posey also won an NBA title with the Miami Heat.

It would have been interesting to see Posey join Ime Udoka’s staff for the upcoming season, especially with it having an opening that was filled this week as well.