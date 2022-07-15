Hansel Robles Reportedly Lands With New Team After Red Sox Release

NESN Logo Sign In

It didn’t take long for Hansel Robles to land with a new team.

Mike Rodriguez of Univision reported Friday, citing a source, that Robles has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers less than one week after being released by the Boston Red Sox.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com confirmed the report, adding, per a source, that it’s a minor league contract for Robles, who had been designated for assignment by Boston prior to his release on Saturday.

Robles has pitched for four teams — the Red Sox, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets — across eight major league seasons. The veteran reliever owns a 4.11 ERA, a 4.17 FIP and a 1.29 WHIP in 411 career appearances.

The Red Sox acquired Robles from the Twins at the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline. He became a high-leverage option for Boston down the stretch last season, but then failed to carry that momentum into 2022 after re-signing with the Red Sox during spring training.

Robles, who turns 32 in August, has shown an ability to miss bats, evidenced by the 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings he’s registered in his MLB career. The right-hander sometimes struggles with his control, though, and it’s ultimately led to some inconsistency at the big league level.

The Dodgers’ bullpen has been hit hard by injuries in 2022, so it’s not surprising to see them take a flier on Robles in the hopes of him harnessing his electric stuff. Los Angeles entered Friday with the best record in the National League (58-30) and obviously has its sights set on another World Series run.