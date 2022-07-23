How David Ortiz Changed Red Sox Culture During Hall Of Fame Career

NESN Logo Sign In

On July 24, former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.

The honor is well deserved, as his on-field accomplishments (three-time World Series champion, World Series MVP, 10-time All-Star, 541 home runs) are well documented, but perhaps the most impressive thing Ortiz was able to accomplish in his illustrious career was transforming the Red Sox from loveable losers, to the gold standard.

Ortiz arrived in Boston in January 2003 as a player who was viewed as a depth piece on a team that had failed to make the postseason the year prior. He left as the most decorated champion in Red Sox history and a future Hall of Famer — while simultaneously turning the Red Sox into one of baseball’s most feared franchises.

In other words, Ortiz left the Red Sox better than he found them, but how was he able to do that? Well, there are three words that can describe both Ortiz as a player and the way in which he helped change Boston’s culture.

Clutch

The magical element behind David Ortiz was always the bat, and continued to be that way throughout his career.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Ortiz was the most clutch hitter in the history of baseball, finishing his career with 23 walk-off hits — which is four more than the next closest player.

Without his pair of walk-off hits against the New York Yankees in Game 4 and 5 of the 2004 ALCS, the Red Sox’s curse-breaking World Series win likely doesn’t happen. But it wasn’t just walk-offs. Who could forget his game-tying grand slam against the Detroit Tigers nine years later? At the most important times, you could always count on Big Papi to deliver.