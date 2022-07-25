Josh Allen Regression Coming? AFC Coach Makes Important Bills Point

NESN Logo Sign In

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills enter the 2022 NFL season with higher expectations than perhaps any quarterback or team in the league.

That’s reflected in the betting market, too, where not only is Allen the favorite to win the 2022 NFL MVP, but Buffalo also has the shortest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champion.

It’s easy to see why, too. The Bills might have the NFL’s most talented roster, and Sean McDermott is now one of the longer-tenured head coaches in the NFL. He has had time to leave his mark on Orchard Park. Furthermore, the AFC East might be down this season, and of course, just having Allen makes them a threat.

But there’s one important thing to keep in mind when looking at Allen and the Bills offense in 2022. The big question will be whether Buffalo can keep rolling without offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. He parlayed his wildly successful run in western New York into the head coaching job with the Giants.

Now, an AFC East coach wonders whether Allen might hit some speedbumps without his press-box guru.

“It will be interesting to see if that changes things because I think Brian did a really good job,” a rival defensive coach told The Athletic. “I think he controlled it as much as Josh did. I don’t want to say Josh is going to be on his own, but I’m not sure he totally has that command yet.”

It’s certainly a fair question, but there is at least continuity and familiarity. Former NFL quarterback Ken Dorsey, who was Buffalo’s passing coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season, was elevated to offensive coordinator after Daboll left. He’s been with the Bills since 2019, and Allen did see the highest improvement in quarterback rating of any QB in the league during Dorsey’s first season (2019) with the team. For what it’s worth, the 2019 campaign was Daboll’s second running the offense in Buffalo.