NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Feliz pitched some important innings in the loss.

The Boston Red Sox were defeated by the New York Yankees for a second-straight night, losing by a lopsided score of 12-5.

After starter Connor Seabold left with an injury, Feliz managed to give the Red Sox 3 1/3 innings out of the bullpen to help stabilize the Yankees, only giving up two runs (one earned) in the process.

For more, check out the “Red Sox Best Comeback” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.