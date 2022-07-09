Red Sox Notes: Alex Cora Focused On Helping Boston Get Healthy

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are likely to want to forget what happened to them Friday night, as they were thoroughly dismantled by the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

What they won’t be able to forget, however, is just how banged up the team has gotten over the last month, with Rafael Devers and Connor Seabold’s injuries from Friday night serving as a reminder of where the team is at on the injury front.

Above all else — including the teams struggles since the start of July — manager Alex Cora is focused on helping the team stay as healthy as possible. If that means holding slugger Rafael Devers out of a few games in July, then he’ll do it.

“(Devers) has actually been dealing with this since Toronto, you know with the turf and all that. So, he took a swing and I decided to take him out, you know, give him a breather,” Cora said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “He’ll be down tomorrow, and then you know, we’ll see how he feels. He’s feeling better, but we’ve got to make sure we stop this. We can’t play that game of ‘he feels good, let’s send him out there.’ We’ll be smart about it over the weekend.”

As for Seabold, the Red Sox were certainly looking for more than 2 2/3 innings, but Cora knew that he had no choice but to pull the rookie with multiple members of the team noticing something was off.

“I noticed it on the last pitch,” Cora said. “Before I went out there, he kind of started stretching his forearm on his side. Christian (Vázquez) noticed it too, we went out there and that’s how he felt… We’ll check tomorrow how he feels and we’ll go from that.”

Seabold himself seemed optimistic that the injury wasn’t as serious as the one he faced in 2021.