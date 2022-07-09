Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Reacts To Being Named MLB All-Star Starter

NESN Logo Sign In

Rafael Devers has been a superstar for the Boston Red Sox this season, and he was rewarded for his hard work Friday.

The third baseman was selected as starting third baseman for the American League in the 2022 All-Star Game in Los Angeles. Devers has been superb this season, leading the AL in hits with 106.

“First of all, of course, I’m super happy to be elected to be the starting third baseman for the American League team,” Devers said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I also want to take the opportunity to thank the fans who voted for me and put me in that position. That’s a position that every player wants to be in, and I’m just grateful for our fans and for the support that I’ve had.”

Devers is also second in the AL in doubles (27), just behind Cleveland Guardians’ Jose Ramirez, who Devers beat out for the All-Star starter spot. The Red Sox third baseman is only 25 years old, and seems to just be getting started.



“I’m very proud of the work that I’ve done in the offseason,” Devers said. “I came to work in Tampa to work on my defense and my offense, and that’s something that I’m really proud of. The hard work that I’m putting in is paying off, and you guys can see it day in and day out on the field.”

Devers exited Friday’s game with a lower back injury — something he had been struggling with before the New York Yankees series — and he noted postgame the team will be taking it day-to-day.

