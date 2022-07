NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi made his return to the starting rotation Friday.

The Boston Red Sox battled all night long, defeating the New York Yankees 5-4 in extra innings as Ryan Brasier nabbed the save.

Eovaldi didn’t have his best stuff, giving up three runs on a three-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton but he will be happy with his team’s win.

