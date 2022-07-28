NBA Insiders Praise Celtics For ‘Under The Radar’ Offseason Move

NESN Logo Sign In

NBA insiders are loving the Boston Celtics’ decision to swing a trade for Malcolm Brogdon.

Since Boston’s president of basketball operation Brad Stevens sent five players and a 2023 first-round pick to the Indiana Pacers for Brogdon, analysts and rival executives alike have praised the move as one of the best made this offseason.

The latest batch of praise came from ESPN’s NBA insiders Nick Friedell and Kendra Andrews, who called the acquisition the best “under the radar” move of the offseason.

Friedell: I really like Malcolm Brogdon’s fit with the Celtics. He gives them another steadying presence on offense and should fit in nicely to the core they already have in place. If he can stay healthy, he is going to provide a big upgrade.

Andrews: Brogdon to the Celtics. It was a good move for an already contending team that makes it even better.

Whether that move can be qualified as “under the radar” or not is a question, as the Celtics added a top-six rotational player to a team who had just made a trip to the NBA Finals. If Brogdon can bring his 19.1 points and 5.9 assists per game from 2021 to the Celtics’ rotation, it will be viewed as anything but under the radar.