New Bears WR N’Keal Harry Shares Goals After Rough Patriots Tenure

Harry has a lot to prove in Chicago

by

N’Keal Harry finally received what he’s long been asking for. The 2019 first-round pick no longer is a member of the New England Patriots.

Now, it’s on Harry to prove he’s a capable NFL player.

Harry, the first wide receiver drafted in Round 1 by the Patriots under Bill Belichick, saw his New England tenure end at three seasons a few weeks ago. Belichick and company traded the unproductive pass-catcher to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round selection.

The 24-year-old understands the significance of the new opportunity in front of him. Harry acknowledged as much Wednesday after the Bears’ first day of training camp.

“I got a real chip on my shoulder,” Harry told reporters, per USA Today. “I’m looking to come in and prove that I can help this team win.”

Harry added: “I just want to show how dominant I can be as a player in the NFL.”

The Arizona State product has a long way to go in proving consistent dominance. He only caught four touchdown passes over three seasons in Foxboro and has just three career games with four-plus catches under his belt.

Harry should be motivated as ever all season long, but especially on Oct. 24. That’s when the Patriots will host the Bears for a Week 7 “Monday Night Football” matchup.

More NFL:

NFL Odds 2022: Cowboys Still Well-Positioned Despite Offseason Departures
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi
Previous Article

Andrew Benintendi Already Leads Yankees In These Offensive Categories
New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise
Next Article

Patriots Training Camp Attendance: This Veteran Added To Absence List

Picked For You

Related