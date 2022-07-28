New Bears WR N’Keal Harry Shares Goals After Rough Patriots Tenure

NESN Logo Sign In

N’Keal Harry finally received what he’s long been asking for. The 2019 first-round pick no longer is a member of the New England Patriots.

Now, it’s on Harry to prove he’s a capable NFL player.

Harry, the first wide receiver drafted in Round 1 by the Patriots under Bill Belichick, saw his New England tenure end at three seasons a few weeks ago. Belichick and company traded the unproductive pass-catcher to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round selection.

The 24-year-old understands the significance of the new opportunity in front of him. Harry acknowledged as much Wednesday after the Bears’ first day of training camp.

“I got a real chip on my shoulder,” Harry told reporters, per USA Today. “I’m looking to come in and prove that I can help this team win.”

Harry added: “I just want to show how dominant I can be as a player in the NFL.”

The Arizona State product has a long way to go in proving consistent dominance. He only caught four touchdown passes over three seasons in Foxboro and has just three career games with four-plus catches under his belt.