NFL Rumors: Browns (Finally) Trade Baker Mayfield Amid Wild Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cleveland Browns selected Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Four years later, the sides are parting ways.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, citing sources, the Browns are trading Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick.

Cleveland and Carolina reportedly will split the financials as part of the deal, which is pending a physical.

The trade comes three and a half months after the Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.