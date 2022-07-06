NFL Rumors: Browns (Finally) Trade Baker Mayfield Amid Wild Offseason

Cleveland acquired QB Deshaun Watson back in March

by

The Cleveland Browns selected Baker Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Four years later, the sides are parting ways.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday, citing sources, the Browns are trading Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick.

Cleveland and Carolina reportedly will split the financials as part of the deal, which is pending a physical.

The trade comes three and a half months after the Browns acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

More NFL:

NFL Rumors: Browns (Finally) Trade Baker Mayfield Amid Wild Offseason
NESN 360 cta
NFL: Chicago Bears Minicamp
Previous Article

Bears LT Teven Jenkins Worked with Second-Team

Picked For You

Related