Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Multiple Starters Return For Day 3

FOXBORO, MASS. — There was good news on the attendance front at Friday’s Patriots training camp practice.

Center David Andrews (shoulder) and punter Jake Bailey (illness) both returned after missing New England’s first two practices. Brian Hoyer, present Wednesday and Thursday, was not on the field, nor was defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, who also missed Thursday’s practice.

Here’s the full absence list:

DL Deatrich Wise

S Jabrill Peppers

G Chasen Hines

T Andrew Stuber

CB Jonathan Jones

RB James White

DB Myles Bryant

QB Brian Hoyer

Each aforementioned player, with the exception of Wise, entered Friday on either the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists.

As he did the first two days, rookie running back Pierre Strong went to the lower practice field to work on conditioning. It’s unclear what, if any, injury he’s dealing with.

The Patriots will practice again and Saturday before enjoying an off day Sunday. The first padded practice is set for next Monday.