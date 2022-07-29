Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Multiple Starters Return For Day 3

FOXBORO, MASS. — There was good news on the attendance front at Friday’s Patriots training camp practice.
Center David Andrews (shoulder) and punter Jake Bailey (illness) both returned after missing New England’s first two practices. Brian Hoyer, present Wednesday and Thursday, was not on the field, nor was defensive lineman Deatrich Wise, who also missed Thursday’s practice.
Here’s the full absence list:
DL Deatrich Wise
S Jabrill Peppers
G Chasen Hines
T Andrew Stuber
CB Jonathan Jones
RB James White
DB Myles Bryant
QB Brian Hoyer
Each aforementioned player, with the exception of Wise, entered Friday on either the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists.
As he did the first two days, rookie running back Pierre Strong went to the lower practice field to work on conditioning. It’s unclear what, if any, injury he’s dealing with.
The Patriots will practice again and Saturday before enjoying an off day Sunday. The first padded practice is set for next Monday.
NESN.com’s coverage of New England Patriots preseason is presented by Cross Insurance, protecting your team since 1954.