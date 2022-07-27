Paul Pierce Responds To Kevin Durant To Celtics Trade Rumors

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems everyone has an opinion on the most recent Kevin Durant trade rumors, which had the Boston Celtics reportedly trying to land the NBA superstar for a package centered around Jaylen Brown.

Now, Celtics legend Paul Pierce is letting his voice be heard on the matter as he told reporters what he felt about the situation while appearing at the premiere of the documentary “Point Gods,” which Jayson Tatum also attended and couldn’t outrun questions about Durant, either.

“They not going to do that,” Pierce told reporters about the Celtics possibly trading for Durant, as transcribed by MassLive’s Brian Robb. “That ain’t happening. They don’t got to make no moves.”

Pierce obviously seems perfectly content with the way the Celtics roster is currently constructed. Boston made two big additions this offseason by giving up end-of-the-bench scraps for Malcolm Brogdon while also signing free agent forward Danilo Gallinari.

Those moves have already made the Celtics one of the favorites again to compete for an NBA title after making the Finals this past June.

But while Pierce is happy with what the Celtics have for a team on paper, and rightfully so, it will be up to president of basketball operations Brad Stevens on whether he believes giving up Brown and others for Durant will make Boston even better.