The Boston Red Sox continue to fall down the standings.

Boston was defeated by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday 8-4 as the Blue Jays completed the three-game sweep.

The Red Sox are experiencing their worst struggles of the season as this is their fifth-straight loss and ninth overall in their last 10 games. They take on the Cleveland Guardians on Monday with hopes of getting back on the winning track.

